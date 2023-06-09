“Atlantic Declaration” establishes partnership on clean energy, technology and artificial intelligence

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, announced this Thursday (June 8, 2023), in Washington, a new economic agreement on energy transition and in the technology sector.

The Atlantic Declaration (full – 63 KB) establishes cooperation in the area of ​​artificial intelligence and the protection and sharing of data between the two powers. It also deals with US green tax credits and subsidies for British electric car companies.

“When it comes to the technology that will shape the future, such as semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, the UK and US are working together to ensure they are developed safely, responsibly and jointly.”, declared Biden alongside Sunak in interview with journalists this thursday.

The 2 leaders agreed to create a “data bridge” between the US and the UK to facilitate the transfer of information from 55,000 UK companies to certified US organizations.

According to UK government, this would represent £92.4 million (about R$571 million) in estimated direct savings per year. Secure data sharing should eliminate bureaucracy for companies and allow access to new markets, as well as encourage new research.

The new economic alliance also deals with cooperation in the defense industry and the supply of essential metals for the energy transition, such as those that are part of the electric vehicle production chain, including cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel.

Countries also entered into the Critical Minerals Agreement. The aim is to give access to tax credits to buyers of vehicles made with critical minerals processed, recycled or mined by British companies.

The signed text represents a step forward towards mitigating the effects of the US law to reduce inflation on the British economy. The legislation deals with implementation of environmental measures with subsidies for the green energy industry, in addition to encouraging national industry.

Negotiated measures are subject to US Congressional approval. In the joint interview, Biden stated that the two nations have a relationship “Special” and will continue to “lead the world” towards peace, prosperity and security.

At the meeting this Thursday, Biden and Sunak also discussed tackling the climate crisis and supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.