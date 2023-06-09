US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this thursday a new economic alliance to respond to geopolitical challenges and above all to China’s ambitions.

An “Atlantic declaration” signed at the White House by both leaders provides for greater cooperation in the defense industry and in the supply of essential metals for the energy transition.

Like other allies of the United States, the United Kingdom is concerned about the consequences of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which includes million-dollar aid for the green energy industry, as well as the boost to the national industry and products made in the United States.

In this sense Sunak obtained exceptions for British industrialists.

On defense, the US president has promised to open access to the US market for British industries to boost the development of sophisticated weapons such as hypersonic missiles. The agreement between the two countries also covers artificial intelligence, energy security and supply chains.

The British leader arrived in Washington in the last few hours to meet with the US president.

The meeting also has as its axis the Western response at a crucial moment of the war in Ukrainebut Sunak will also stress that the UK wants to playr an important role in the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Asked if the “special” bilateral relationship was in shape, Biden gave a thumbs up and replied: “In very good shape.”

The friendly welcome reflects a much more fluid bilateral relationship than that existing under former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. During the meeting, Sunak will try to strengthen his personal relationship with Biden, reminding the American president of his distant British roots.

Though deeply proud of his Irish-American origins, Biden acknowledges that he has ancestors in England, including his great-great-grandfather Christopher Biden, a 19th-century sailor.

Sunak plans to give him a copy of a treatise on discipline on board ships written by his great-great-grandfather. How Biden will repay is unknown.

