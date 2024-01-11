Cabinet: The Netherlands provided 'non-operational military support' Ministers Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs, CDA) and Kajsa Ollongren (Defense, D66) provided a letter explaining the Netherlands' contribution to the US and UK attacks on the Houthis in Yemen on Thursday night. This is reported by the ANP news agency. The Netherlands is said to have provided “non-operational military support” as part of a “short-term and limited operation”. “At the same time, the scenario that the attacks continue, the conflict in the region further escalates and there are consequences for Dutch interests in the region must be taken into account. The US may then propose follow-up actions. As stated, the Netherlands will reconsider its involvement in this,” the ministers write.

Biden: will no longer tolerate Houthis attacks The White House responded on Thursday to the US and UK attacks on the Houthis in Yemen. "Today, at my command, along with the United Kingdom and support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, U.S. forces successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen," said President Joe Biden in a statement. He says the sites were used "to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways." "Today's defensive action follows this extensive diplomatic campaign and the Houthi rebels' escalating attacks on commercial ships. These targeted attacks send a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel," Biden said. "I will not hesitate to take further action if necessary to protect our people and the free flow of international trade."

The Netherlands supported the US in attacks in Yemen More details have emerged via the Reuters news agency about the US and UK attacks in Yemen. The Netherlands, in addition to Australia, Bahrain and Canada, is said to have provided support for the attacks, although it is unclear what that support looked like. Witnesses say several targets in the country have been hit and explosions have been reported across the country. The capital Sanaa and the cities of Saada and Dhamar are said to have been affected. An anonymous source told Reuters that warplanes, ships and submarines were involved in the attacks, which targeted multiple locations, with the aim of "weakening the Houthi military capabilities." Houthi military bases, among others, are said to have been targeted.

US and UK launch attacks on Houthis in Yemen The United States and the United Kingdom began attacks on Houthis in Yemen on Thursday reports Reuters news agency based on American insiders. It is the first time that Western countries have attacked Yemeni rebels since 2016. The direct reason for the attacks, which can be seen as a retaliation, is the ongoing rocket and drone bombardments by Houthis on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel, the group has targeted ships linked in some way to Israelis in order to show their support for the Palestinian cause. An international coalition, including a role for the Dutch navy, has been set up to protect commercial shipping through the important strait. Despite this, several major international shipping companies have decided to no longer sail through the Red Sea. The US had previously warned of retaliatory actions: a leader of the Houthis said on Thursday that such actions would not go without a response.