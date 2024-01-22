The United States and the United Kingdom bombed several Houthi militia positions in Yemen this Monday (22), in the second joint operation by the two countries against this group, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The operation had as one of its main objectives the destruction of one of the underground storage facilities where the Houthis keep some of the missiles they use in attacks against ships in the Red Sea.

The bombing also targeted other Houthi positions used for aerial surveillance, the Pentagon said.

In total, the operation resulted in the destruction of eight targets. There were no reports of victims, according to the statement.

The US and the UK carried out the attacks with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, their respective governments said in a statement.

Also this Monday, US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about a series of issues, including security in the Red Sea, the White House said in another official note.

The new attack comes ten days after the US and UK launched a first joint strike against 60 Houthi-related targets in Yemen, which was the first major act of retaliation against the insurgents for attacks in the Red Sea.

Since the first joint strike, the US has separately carried out several strikes against the Houthis, many of them targeting missiles that Washington says posed an imminent threat to shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, an Iran-backed group that controls large swaths of Yemen, have carried out several attacks in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait against ships they claim are linked to or heading toward Israel.

The Houthis claim their attacks are “retaliation for Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip.”

The Houthi attacks could have a major impact on the world economy, as the Red Sea carries almost 15% of global maritime trade.

On the diplomatic front, last week the US attempted to cut off the Houthis' funding channels by classifying them as terrorists, a move the group viewed as an “honor.”

The Houthis are part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” orchestrated by Iran to expand its influence in the Middle East.