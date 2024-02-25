US authorities confirmed the bombing of 18 locations controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemeni territory, hitting ground-based missile launchers, anti-aircraft systems and drone warehouses. The attacks are in retaliation for the rebels' increased offensive against commercial ships that cross the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait, a natural connection between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

It is the fourth time that the United States and the United Kingdom have carried out a joint operation against the Houthis since November 2023.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reported on the outcome of the attacks on Yemeni territory, warning that the rebels “will suffer the consequences” of not ceasing their offensive against commercial ships flying the flags of Western countries.

“The United States will not hesitate to take the necessary measures to defend people's lives and the free movement of commerce in one of the most important waterways in the world,” said the US official, calling the Houthis' actions “illegal attacks.” “.

The bombings, backed by countries such as New Zealand, the Netherlands, Canada and Denmark, have the objective of reducing the offensive capacity of the rebels, after they have intensified their aggression in recent days, hitting commercial ships such as “the MV Islander and the British-owned MV Rubymar,” explained British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

Smoke rises into the sky following US-led airstrikes in Sana'a, Yemen, February 25, 2024. © Reuters / Stringer

The Houthi assaults, fueled by constant war supplies from Iran, are aimed at “providing support” to Gaza's civilian population, according to rebel-controlled media, putting pressure on Israel's allies to stop their military support.

The attacks by the Yemeni faction have not led to the sinking of ships or the deaths of any crew members.

The Houthis resist Western attacks and do not stop their offensive

Despite British-American bombing, Yemeni rebels do not surrender.

At least 57 commercial vessels have been targets of Houthi aggression since November 12, although in the last 48 hours there has been an exponential increase in attacks, according to information from the Pentagon, which recognizes that they have not been able to make a dent in military capabilities. of the Yemenis.

“We know that the Houthis maintain a large arsenal. They are very capable. They have sophisticated weapons, and that is because they continue to obtain them from Iran,” said Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the US Pentagon during an appearance with the media on last February 22nd.

The most recent display of Houthi hostility was prevented by the US destroyer USS Mason on February 24, when it intercepted a Yemeni missile that was aimed at a commercial vessel, owned by Washington, that was transporting fuel and other chemical agents.

The Yemeni attacks have forced more than 400 vessels to avoid the Suez Canal, which represented, until the start of hostilities, 12% of international marine traffic, forcing ships to take alternative routes that surround the African continent and that They represent an extra expense for companies that export their products through this route.

“Natural disaster” alert due to attack on a Belizean ship

In his statement of February 25, Lloyd Austin highlighted the “environmental damage” that the rebel offensive has caused in recent days, referring specifically to the bombing of the MV Rubymar that occurred on February 18, which has alerted the international community for a Possible massive fuel spill into the waters of the Red Sea.

On Feb. 18 between 9:30 pm and 10:40 pm, Iran-backed Houthi terrorists attacked the M/V Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier. The ship is anchored but slowly taking on water. The unprovoked and reckless attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists caused significant… pic.twitter.com/bU6j850wwG — US Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 24, 2024



The ship was transporting more than 40,000 tons of fertilizer, according to information from the United States Central Command, which could also spill into the sea and cause an “environmental disaster” of great magnitude.

Local reports claim that the substance being spread into the Red Sea after the attack on the MV Rubymar, which was flying a Belizean flag, is still unknown.

“The Houthis continue to demonstrate disdain for the regional impact of their indiscriminate attacks, threatening the fishing industry, coastal communities and imports of food supplies,” the Central Command mentioned in a post on its social networks.

Hostilities between Western powers and Yemeni rebels are increasing day by day, given Israel's disinterest in negotiating a lasting political solution to the conflict with Hamas.

With AP, Reuters and local media