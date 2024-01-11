US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

In a retaliatory action, the military forces of the United States and the United Kingdom launched this Thursday (11) a series of attacks against more than a dozen targets used by the Houthi militia, supported by Iran, in Yemen.

According to information from Associated Press (AP)citing American officials, the attacks involved the launch of Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships and fighter planes.

The military targets included logistics centers, air defense systems and weapons storage sites, the news agency reported. AP. The attacks against the Houthi militia marked the first US military response to the Houthis' persistent drone and missile campaign against commercial ships since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

The coordinated attacks also come just a week after the White House and a group of partner nations issued a final warning to the Houthis to “cease their attacks or face possible military action.”

The Houthis, who have carried out 27 attacks involving dozens of drones and missiles since November, said on Thursday that any “attack by US forces on their sites in Yemen would provoke a fierce military response”.

They claim their attacks aim to “prevent Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.” But, according to information from international agencies, their targets increasingly have little or no connection to Israel and put at risk a crucial trade route that connects Asia and the Middle East with Europe.