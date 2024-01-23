The attack targeted 8 rebel group targets and was supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands

The USA and the United Kingdom carried out a new round of attacks in Yemen on Monday (22 January 2024). In a joint statement (complete, in English – 27 kB), the countries said they had attacked 8 targets of the Houthi rebel group. The initiative was supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

This was the 8th time the US has conducted strikes against Houthi targets in January and the 2nd time the attack was carried out jointly with the United Kingdom. According to the statement, the attack on Monday (22 January), “specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site” and sites associated with the group’s missile launches and aerial surveillance.

The US is attacking the group for “Damage” infrastructures used by the Houthis to “threaten global trade and the lives of innocent sailors”. According to the Americans, the rebel group’s actions are “illegal, dangerous and destabilizing”.

Since November, the Houthis have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea as a way of demonstrating support for the Palestinians and Hamas, an extremist group that controls the Gaza Strip and is at war with Israel.

The Houthis have their origins in a group from northern Yemen and belong to the Shiite segment of the Muslim religion, just like Iran. The religion unites the group and the Iranian government. Both consider themselves members of the “Axis of Resistance”, which includes Hamas.

“The Houthis' now more than 30 attacks on international and commercial ships since mid-November constitute an international challenge”, reads the joint statement.

“Recognizing the broad consensus of the international community, we again act as part of a coalition of like-minded countries committed to upholding the rules-based order, protecting freedom of navigation and international trade, and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks”, adds the text.

“Our goal remains to calm tension and restore stability in the Red Sea, but we reiterate our warning to the Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of trade in one of the world's most critical waterways”, he adds.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke by phone on Monday (22 January). According to White House, they discussed attacks on the Houthis. Also, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“The president and prime minister discussed the importance of increasing humanitarian aid and civil protection for people in Gaza, and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas. The president and prime minister also reiterated their support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's continued aggression,” the White House said.

