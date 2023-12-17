The United Kingdom and the United States on Sunday called for the release of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, the former owner of the defunct Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily. As of today, he is on trial for “conspiracy with foreign forces to endanger national security.” He could face life in prison if convicted under the national security law that China imposed three years ago.

London and Washington call the trial against Lai “politically motivated”. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement that the trial is a violation of the agreements made when Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997.

“Hong Kong's national security law is a clear violation of the Joint Sino-British Declaration. It has damaged Hong Kong, significantly eroding its rights and freedoms. Arrests under the law have silenced the voices of the opposition,” Cameron said.

Release

According to the minister, the prosecution of Lai is a clear attempt to stop his “right to freedom and expression.” In the statement, Cameron then urged Lai's release. “I call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their prosecution and release Jimmy Lai.”

Cameron's views have been echoed by the US State Department, which also urged Lai's immediate release on Sunday. “Actions that undermine press freedom and restrict the free flow of information have undermined Hong Kong's democracy and damaged Hong Kong's reputation as an international business and financial center,” spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

76-year-old Jimmy Lai is one of Hong Kong's most prominent activists. He was arrested in 2020 because of his critical, independent and pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily according to the Chinese government, encouraged other countries to impose sanctions on China, thus violating the newly introduced national security law. The newspaper has now been banned by the Chinese government.

Lai's trial is being closely watched around the world amid concerns about Beijing's growing influence over Hong Kong, a former British colony. China has not yet responded to the US and UK calls.