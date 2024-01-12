Houthis, USA and GB attack heavily. The capital of Yemen was also hit

The situation on the Red Sea worsensThe USA and the Great Britain with an unprecedented joint attack they bombed the Houthis. The offensive was very strong and it also involved the capital of Yemen Sana'a. The military initiative comes after the militants defied warnings not to continue their raids in the Red Sea. Allies such as Holland, Australia, Canada and Bahrain participate in the attack. They provide logistics and intelligence. Planes and were used for the attacks Tomahawk missiles. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he authorized the attacks after an emergency meeting of his government. The Houthis, close to Iran, control much of Yemen. Recently they have increased attacks with missiles and drones in the strategic Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, which separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa. They target the commercial ships who think they are connected to Israel. They act in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The USA had created one in December coalition to protect maritime traffic in the area, through which 12% of world maritime trade passes. After the acts of terrorism some shipowners decided to change routes navigation, increasing the costs of transporting goods between Europe and Asia. A Houthi representative confirmed the raids to the Reuters news agency, which hit the whole country and the capital Sana'a, but also the cities of Saara and Dhamar, as well as the governorate of Hodeidah. They called them “American-Zionist-British aggression,” adding: “You will pay a heavy price for this aggression“. An American official said that ships were also used in the raids. According to some testimonies, the raids targeted a military base near the capital's airport, a military site near Taiz, a Houthi naval base in Hodeidah and some military sites in Hajjah governorate. Biden: “We defend international trade”.

