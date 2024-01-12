US President Joe Biden says attacks are a response to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea

The United States and the United Kingdom launched a series of attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday night (11 January 2024). In a statement (complete, in English – PDF – 34 kB), North American President Joe Biden stated that the attacks had the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands. He said he would not hesitate to take further action against the rebel group.

“These strikes are a direct response to the Houthis' unprecedented attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea – including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles. [míssil designado para uso contra navios] for the first time in history”, declared Biden. According to him, the action on Thursday (11 January) is “a clear message” that the US and its allies “will not tolerate attacks” nor “will allow hostile actors to endanger freedom of navigation on one of the world's most critical trade routes”.

According to the agency Reutersthe bombings on Thursday (11 January) targeted a military base adjacent to the airport in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, a military installation near Taiz airport, a Houthi naval base in Hodeidah and military installations in Hajjah province.

Iran, which supports the rebel group, condemned the US and UK attacks. “We consider it a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws, regulations and rights,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

The Houthis say their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea are a show of support for the Palestinians and Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip and is at war with Israel.

“These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, mariners, and our partners, compromised commerce, and threatened freedom of navigation,” Biden said. “I will not hesitate to take additional steps to protect our people and the free flow of international trade as necessary”, he added.

Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States issued a joint statement (complete, in English – PDF – 33 kB) on the topic. They said that “joint attack actions” were conducted “in accordance with the inherent right to individual and collective self-defence, consistent with the Charter of the United Nations”.

The attacks on Thursday (11 January) aimed, according to the statement, “disturb and disintegrate” infrastructures that the Houthis “use to threaten global trade and the lives of sailors” who sail in the Red Sea.

“The Houthis' more than two dozen attacks on commercial ships since mid-November constitute an international challenge”, the statement reads. “Our goal remains to calm tension and restore stability in the Red Sea”, says the note.

“But let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and protect the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats.”, he adds.