Washington and London launched an attack against the Houthis in Yemen overnight, two days after the rebels rejected an ultimatum to stop raids against boats in the Red Sea. This was reported to the Reuters agency by official American sources. According to what some witnesses reported, the attacks by Anglo-American forces hit the capital Sanaa and other cities. Targets and positions of pro-Iranian militiamen are being targeted.

The attack was in the air, the Houthis themselves expected a US response after the myriad of raids carried out in the Red Sea since November and which led to the reduction of maritime traffic along the Suez Canal. So far, according to the American authorities, the rebels have carried out 27 raids since November 19th.

The decision to use force against the Houthis accelerated sharply on January 1. That day, President Biden convened the National Security Council and asked what military options there were to counter the pro-Iranian Yemeni rebels who have conducted 27 attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea since November 19. Two days later, Washington together with 30 other capitals issued a note highlighting “consequences” for the Houthis if they continued their terrorist and sabotage actions. A language that on Wednesday was transformed into a resolution voted at the Glass Palace thanks also to Russia's abstention in the Security Council. What definitely tipped the scales towards a military response – an Administration official explained in a briefing to journalists accredited at the White House – is what happened on Tuesday 9 January. American ships have been attacked in the Red Sea.

The operation against the bases of Iranian-backed militiamen had the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands. Hearings have begun in The Hague on charges of genocide leveled against Israel. Netanyahu: «It's the Dreyfus Affair of the twenty-first century». Meanwhile, the risks of the conflict spreading are increasing.

