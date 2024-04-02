The governments of the United States and the United Kingdom announced this Monday, April 1, that they will work together on security tests of the most advanced models of Artificial Intelligence (AI). to address the emerging risks of said technologythe US Department of Commerce reported.

The agreement, which aims to align their nations' scientific approaches, was signed in Washington by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, furthering commitments purchased in the AI ​​Safety Summit held in November 2023.

“AI is the defining technology of our generation. This partnership will accelerate the work of our two institutes across the spectrum of risks, whether to our national security or our broader society. Our association makes it clear that we do not run away from these problems“Raimondo said in a statement.

The agreement will enter into force immediately and Similar partnerships are expected to take place with other countries, to promote AI safety around the world.

“We have always been clear that ensuring the safe development of AI is a shared global issue. Only by working together can we address the risks of this technology and harness its enormous potential to help us all live easier, healthier lives,” said Donelan. .

Both countries announced that They will share “vital information” on the capabilities and risks associated with AI models and systems, as well as fundamental technical research on AI safety, with the intention of creating a common scientific basis with the rest of the world for the study of this technology.

