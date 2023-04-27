The American president, Joe Biden, and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, warned, this Wednesday (26), North Korea that if it attacks, it will be the “end” of the regime, as they will respond, including with atomic weapons.

During a press conference after a meeting at the White House, the two leaders multiplied the warnings against their northern neighbor, and emphasized their means of dissuasion and their “unshakable alliance”, forged “in times of war and which prospered in times of peace,” according to Biden.

“A nuclear strike by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will spell the end of any regime that takes such action,” he warned.

“We can achieve peace through the superiority of overwhelming force and not a false peace based on the good will of the other party,” Yoon said, insisting that the United States would respond to any nuclear attack by North Korea with atomic weapons.

The United States and South Korea on Wednesday adopted a “Washington Declaration” to significantly strengthen their cooperation in the area of ​​defense, including nuclear, through closer “consultations”.

“Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea and pledge to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively, using the full force of the alliance, including US nuclear weapons,” Yoon said.

The United States, which recently strengthened its defense relations with Australia, Japan and the Philippines, will strengthen its security umbrella to reassure its South Korean ally, as North Korea fired a record number of ballistic missile launches. this year.

The message is also addressed to China, considered by the United States to be its main strategic challenge for the coming decades.

President Yoon, on a six-day state visit, arrived at the White House to applause from hundreds of people and received military honors. In the evening, the two leaders will participate with their wives in a gala dinner.

– Nuclear submarine –

Among the measures decided upon under this “Washington Declaration” is the scale of a nuclear submarine in South Korea for the first time in decades.

The sending of this submarine with ballistic missiles equipped with a nuclear warhead will be “occasional”.

This declaration also establishes a mechanism for consultation and exchange of information with Seoul on the nuclear issue.

An official who asked for his identity to be withheld assured that the United States has no intention of stationing nuclear weapons in South Korea.

In addition, Seoul reiterates in the declaration its commitment not to obtain nuclear weapons.

– More “visible” –

For the United States, it is about “making our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including the visit of a US nuclear submarine to South Korea, which has not happened since the early 1980s. ”, said the American official.

In addition to submarines, there will be “a regular cadence” of other platforms, “including bombers and aircraft carriers”, but there will be no “base for these assets and certainly not for nuclear weapons”, he added.

An official said pre-emptive measures were being taken to defuse potential tensions with China over these military decisions. He added that the Biden administration is “disappointed that Beijing has not used its influence” in North Korea.

The South Korean president will address Congress on Thursday and will have lunch with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Friday, he will travel to Boston to visit MIT and Harvard universities, before returning to South Korea on Saturday.

After arriving in the US capital on Monday, Yoon was on Tuesday at the Arlington Cemetery and NASA’s Goddard Space Center, near Washington. In the evening, she and Biden visited the Korean War Monument in the center of the capital, made up of full-scale steel statues of soldiers on patrol during the Korean War (1950-1953) against the communist North.