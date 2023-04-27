The agreement was announced on Wednesday (April 26) in an attempt to prevent the return of Pyongyang’s weapons program

US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced this Wednesday (April 26, 2023) that they have joined together to form a plan against nuclear attacks by North Korea.

The announcement was made after a meeting between the two in Washington. It was the first official visit by a South Korean leader to the US in over 10 years.

For Biden, “a nuclear strike by North Korea against the US or its allies is unacceptable and will result in the end of any regime that takes such action.”

Until now, the countries were trying to deal with the situation diplomatically, through an agreement with North Korea. However, according to Yoon, trying to reach a peace treaty with Pyongyang “requires amazing strength, not good will”.

The plan signed between Biden and Yoon it envisions creating a nuclear advisory group to share intelligence and deploying imposing military technology, including a ballistic missile submarine, in South Korea.

The Americans also intend to take nuclear-armed submarines to the coast of South Korea to train South Korean military personnel.

The conflict between the countries has grown after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently said that the country’s tension with the United States and South Korea had reached an “extreme red line”, and threatened to respond to recent military exercises in the region with “overwhelming nuclear force”.

At the time of these statements, Pyongyang’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country is not interested in a dialogue with the US because of the “hostile policy” against the peninsula, which has been the target of sanctions for decades.