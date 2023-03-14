The two allied powers began the largest joint military exercises to date on Monday, March 13. In them they will work based on computer simulations of a possible North Korean invasion of its neighbor to the south. Pyongyang launched cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday and vowed to crack down on the maneuvers.

Tensions rise again on the Korean peninsula. This Monday, March 13, the green light was given to new joint military exercises between the armies of the United States and South Korea.

These are military maneuvers that will be carried out without interruption, so they will be the largest that both allied nations have carried out to date.

Under the name “Freedom Schield”, the exercises seek to respond to a hypothetical attack on the south of the Korean peninsula by North Korea. To do so, they are based on scenarios created by computer simulations.

The military maneuvers will last until March 23.

South Korean army K-5 self-propelled howitzers move in Yeoncheon, near the border with North Korea, Monday, March 13, 2023. AP – Ahn Young-joon

The drills also include various combined field training exercises.

South Korean officials said the field drills would return to the scale of the previous “Foal Eagle” training, which was last held in 2018 with the intention of furthering inter-Korean denuclearization talks.

A US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will be present at the exercises. This Monday the presence of a Pentagon reconnaissance plane was reported flying over the peninsula.

Pyongyang shows its teeth

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles over the Sea of ​​Japan on Sunday, North Korean state television itself confirmed. This after Pyongyang It has been warning for weeks that it will give “an unprecedented response” to these military exercises that it considers a test for a possible invasion of its territory.

This is the sixth trial of this type so far this year. The two missiles flew 1,500 kilometers “with eight-shaped flight orbits” for just over two hours and served to verify “North Korea’s nuclear deterrence capacity in different areas,” state television explained.

General view as North Korea fires two missiles from a submarine striking an underwater target, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 12, 2023 in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency of the North (KCNA). © KCNA via Reuters

South Korea responded by claiming that its northern neighbor has nothing to gain from such launches.

“It is very unfortunate that North Korea is using our regular defensive drills as a pretext for provocation. I hope that North Korea realizes that there is nothing they can gain from escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula,” they were. the words of the spokesman for the Ministry of Unification of South Korea, Koo Byoung-Sam.

Among South Korean public opinion, reactions have been mixed. On the one hand there have been demonstrations against the joint exercises with the United States and on the other, public figures such as the mayor of Seoul, Oh Se-hoon, urge a nuclear rearmament.

With AP, EFE and Reuters