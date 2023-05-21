Because previous ceasefires have not been respected, the agreement will now be monitored by a mechanism supported by the international community, according to the US State Department. Details are not known.

Sudanese refugees arrive in Egypt. According to the UNHCR, around 100,000 Sudanese have fled to the neighboring country so far. Image: EPA

Dhe USA and Saudi Arabia have officially confirmed a seven-day ceasefire between the conflicting parties in Sudan. The two countries said that representatives of the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF militia signed a corresponding agreement late on Saturday evening in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. According to the US State Department, the ceasefire is to begin on Monday at 9:45 p.m. local time in Khartoum. It is known that previous ceasefires had not been respected, so the agreement reached will now be supported by a monitoring mechanism supported by the US, Saudi Arabia and the international community, the ministry said without giving details. The agreement also provides for the distribution of relief supplies, the restoration of basic services and the withdrawal of the armed fighters from hospitals and key public facilities.

Fighting between the army and the RSF has led to a collapse of order in the country. There is a lack of food, cash and essential goods, and banks, embassies, relief stores and even churches have been looted.

The conflict, which began on April 15, has displaced nearly 1.1 million people from Sudan and neighboring countries. According to the World Health Organization, 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured.