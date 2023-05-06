The governments of the United States and Saudi Arabia confirmed that the Army and the paramilitaries, who are fighting for control of Sudan, will have a direct dialogue starting this Saturday (6th), in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Washington and Riyadh “call on both parties to take into account the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people, and to actively participate in talks to obtain a ceasefire and end the conflict,” according to a joint statement, in which they celebrate the beginning of the “pre-negotiation” dialogue.