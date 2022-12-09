First modification:
Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed this Friday that it is possible that his government carry out new exchanges of detainees with the United States and that for this, the intelligence services of the two countries continue to be in contact. “Everything is possible (…) Contacts continue. In fact, they have never stopped. A compromise was found, we do not refuse to continue this work in the future,” the Kremlin leader replied at a press conference.
