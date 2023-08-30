admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/30/2023 – 5:19 am

After the Cuban Missile Crisis, Washington and Moscow created a direct line of communication to prevent conflicts from escalating. Still in operation, little is known about the current use of the system in the midst of the war in Ukraine. The world had already gone through two world wars – from 1914 to 1918 and from 1939 to 1945 – and, in October 1962, the third global conflict seemed to imminent. The communist superpower of the Soviet Union installed nuclear missiles on the territory of Cuba, its ally. The United States was only 180 kilometers away, which made the Americans feel threatened and imposed a blockade on shipping lanes in the region.

After an American plane was shot down, many expected the worst. But at the last moment, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev announced over Radio Moscow that nuclear weapons would be withdrawn from Cuba. The world could then breathe again.

The shock of a catastrophe barely avoided left deep marks and led both sides to think of ways to increase mutual trust, despite and precisely because of their enmity. In this way, the two superpowers agreed to create a direct line of communication between the capitals of Washington and Moscow.

Ten months after the missile crisis, on August 30, 1963, the so-called “red telephone”, the direct line between Washington and Moscow, went into operation. It was not, however, a telephone, but a telex – a system that sent written messages. Even at that time, this technique was already considered old-fashioned. “But, unlike the telephone, it was eavesdropping,” points out historian Bernd Greiner.

This was something very important to both superpowers. “They wanted to make sure that no other party, whoever it was, could spy on them,” adds Greiner. The first sentence sent as a test by the US to the USSR seems coded – and indeed it was: “The quick brown fox jumped on the back of the lazy dog ​​1234567890”.

Why the lack of meaning? Because in the original English this sentence contained the complete alphabet and all the digits used in the language.

“Signal of tranquility to the world”

In the beginning, the hotline was not a telephone, let alone a red one, as it is portrayed in some movies. That’s why Bernd Greiner, an American expert on the Cold War, says it’s a symbolic gesture. “It was an outward signal to reassure the world that the value of mutual emergency communication had been understood, and that they did not want to let things go as far as the fall 1962 threat situation.”

Greiner mentions the words of the then US President, John F. Kennedy, and his Secretary of Defense, Robert McNamara: “we have experienced the limits of our room for maneuver”. The lesson learned from the 1962 missile crisis, therefore, was the following: there was no management in this crisis, it depended on chance and on the good will of the other party. Therefore, it was necessary to find other means and forms of communication.

The telex was used very little. “It was activated a few times for testing, but it was not used in critical decision situations”, says Greiner.

When world peace seemed seriously threatened, the classic telephone was activated, as during the Six Day War, in 1967, between Israel and several Arab States, and the Yom Kippur War, in 1973. On both occasions, there was a risk of a global crisis, with the United States on the side of Israel and the Soviet Union on the Arab side.

Changes in the hotline

In this dramatic era, the old telex was replaced by a satellite telephone. With the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the end of communist dictatorships in Eastern Europe and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, an early warning system between Washington and Russia’s now capital Moscow seemed to have become superfluous. .

In addition, technological innovations, in particular the internet, have long made rapid and eavesdropping communication possible. For decades, the connection between Washington and Moscow has used state-of-the-art technology. There are also communication channels between other capitals around the world for crisis situations.

It is difficult to assess whether the “red phone” has been used frequently after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We don’t know, of course this form of communication is not disclosed”, says Greiner.

Less contact than in the Cold War?

The expert says that it is known that US President Joe Biden has spoken a few times by phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. “But what goes on beyond that at the intermediate or military levels in terms of contact is beyond our knowledge,” he adds. Greiner doubts, however, that a hotline of any kind can help in Ukraine’s current war.

“The problem is that communication, especially between the military and diplomats alike, has been practically cut off. There is a kind of silence on these levels”, laments the historian. “This differentiates the situation we are experiencing today from the one that occurred at the height of the Cold War”. That is, at the time when the powerful in Washington and Moscow decided to establish the hotline.