The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, stated this Friday (16) that Russia is responsible for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which is yet another sign of President Vladimir Putin's “brutality”.

“If confirmed, this would be another sign of Putin's brutality. Whatever story they tell, let's make it clear that Russia is responsible,” Harris said at the start of her speech at the Munich Security Conference, attended by wife of the Russian opponent, Yulia Navalnaya.

“This is terrible news that we are working to confirm,” added the American vice president regarding the death of the opposition leader, who passed away suddenly this Friday in the Arctic prison where he had been held since December last year, according to the Russian prison services. .

Navalny, who returned to his home country in 2021 after being poisoned the previous year – according to his allies, by the Federal Security Service – was serving a sentence of almost 30 years in prison for various crimes.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also addressed the issue in Munich today, before meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. “For more than a decade, the Russian government, Putin, persecuted, poisoned and imprisoned Alexei Navalny, and now his death is reported,” said the head of American diplomacy.

“His death in a Russian prison and one man's fixation and fear only underscore the weakness and rot at the heart of the system Putin built. Russia is responsible for this. We will speak to many other countries concerned about Alexei Navalny, and especially if these reports turn out to be true,” he added.

Kremlin response

The Russian Foreign Ministry told the United States on Friday (16) not to make unfounded accusations about those responsible for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, until the results of the autopsy are known.

“The death of a person is always a tragedy (…). Instead of gratuitous accusations, they should show restraint and await the official results of the autopsy,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow questioned why the White House and the State Department considered the death of a Russian citizen in a Russian prison to be “much more important” and “more terrible” than that of an American in a Ukrainian prison, in reference to the journalist and blogger with Chilean and American citizenship Gonzalo Lira, who died in January in custody in Ukraine.

Lira had been arrested in May 2023 on charges of spreading false information about the war and justifying Russia's military offensive in Ukraine on social media.

Shortly after information about Navalny's death was released by the Russian press, the Kremlin said it had no details about the causes of the opposition leader's death in prison, according to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Doctors have to clarify,” said Putin’s representative, quoted by the news agency TASSafter the penitentiary services confirmed the death of the well-known opponent.

Peskov stated that the Russian Penitentiary Service is now in charge of carrying out the necessary checks in these cases, which does not require issuing additional instructions. “There’s a set of rules they follow,” he explained.

The spokesman also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Navalny accused of ordering his poisoning in 2020, was informed of the opponent's death.

Criticism of the West

The Kremlin also considered “inadmissible” the statements made by Western leaders, who held Moscow directly responsible for the death in prison of the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

“There are no statements from doctors or information from forensic and penitentiary services. In other words, there is no information. And we are faced with these statements,” Dmitry Peskov, presidential spokesman told Russian news agencies. He emphasized that these are, “obviously, absolutely furious and inadmissible statements.” (With EFE Agency)