November's ceasefire allowed the release of more than 100 Israelis; around 130 remain detained by Hamas

US President Joe Biden and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed on Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) the need for a “urgent effort” for release the approximately 130 hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip. “Leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate increased and sustained flows of vital access to humanitarian aid“, I told White House. Qatar and Egypt mediated the stop fire November between Israel and Hamas. The pause in conflicts allowed the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for around 100 hostages held by the extremist group.