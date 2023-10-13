The United States and Qatar agreed to block Iran’s access to $6 billion in Iranian funds that were unfrozen and deposited in Qatari bank accounts in September following a prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran, according to the American press.

The US government has not publicly confirmed the information, but Treasury Department Undersecretary Wally Adeyemo told Democratic members of the House of Representatives this Thursday (12) that the agreement had already been reached.

Adeyemo told congressmen that the money “will not be transferred anytime soon”, according to three Democratic aides, the American newspaper reported. The Washington Post.

After the American press reported the story, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Iran had not spent a single dollar of the $6 billion in Iranian funds that had been unfrozen after being blocked for years in South Korea.

“Iran did not spend or access these funds that were transferred to Qatar,” assured Blinken this Thursday (12), in Jerusalem, during a press conference in which he refused to confirm the press report.

John Kirby, White House spokesman, also stated that the money remains in Qatar’s accounts and argued that it could not have been used to finance activities such as the Hamas attack, as it can only be used for humanitarian purposes, such as purchase of medicines and food.

The Iranian $6 billion was unfrozen in September, coinciding with a prisoner exchange between Tehran, which freed five American prisoners, and Washington, which freed another five Iranians.

These funds were in South Korea because, in 2018, during the administration of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), Seoul was granted an exception to circumvent US sanctions and continue to purchase energy from Iran. However, in 2019 , Trump increased sanctions against Iran and these funds were blocked in South Korean accounts.

The agreement between the US and Qatar, reported by the American press, comes after Saturday’s attack by Hamas, which counts Iran among its main allies.

The American government claims that there is no evidence, at this stage, that Iran was directly involved in the attack on Israel, although it claims that the Palestinian Islamic group has, for years, received weapons and training from the Islamic Republic, which leads the so-called Axis of Resistance against the Jewish State, its enemy.

The new war between Hamas and Israel has already caused more than 1,300 deaths on Israeli territory and 3,200 injuries from Hamas’ large-scale attacks, while retaliatory bombings by Israeli aviation have caused at least 1,400 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries in the Gaza Strip. (With EFE agency)