Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk | Photo: EFE/EPA/Leszek Szymanski

The United States and Poland sent this Tuesday (2) two groups of F-16 fighters to patrol the Polish border with Ukraine. The initiative took place after Ukrainian territory was again the target of intense bombings by the Russians, which left more than 90 people injured during the night.

Poland, which is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and shares more than 500 kilometers of border with Ukraine, said that in total four fighter jets were sent to carry out border patrol.

According to the Polish military, the fighters have the support of a tanker for in-flight refueling and are piloted by military personnel from Warsaw and Washington. The Poles reported that the fighters departed from bases located in the cities of Lask and Krzesiny “in order to guarantee the security of the country's airspace”.

The missile attacks carried out at dawn by the Russians against Ukraine were aimed at hitting the country's capital, Kiev, and the eastern region of the city of Kharkiv. Last week, the Polish Army confirmed that a Russian missile had briefly crossed the country's territory.