The US State of New York and companies in the chip segment will invest US$10 billion in a semiconductor research center at the public university in Albany, USA. Project partners include technology giant IBM, memory and storage production company Micron Technology, and chip manufacturing equipment makers Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron.

Construction will be coordinated by NY Creates – a non-profit organization that oversees the Albany NanoTech Complex, where the new center will be located.

The NGO will also use state funds to purchase chip production equipment from ASML Holding, a Dutch company whose machines can cost hundreds of millions of dollars.



