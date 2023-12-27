The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (the first two from right to left), during a meeting at the Mexican National Palace | Photo: EFE/Madla Hartz

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, held a meeting this Wednesday (27) at the Mexican National Palace regarding the migration crisis on the southern border of the United States.

At the end of the meeting, Mexico's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, said that a working group will be created with members from both countries, with the aim of monitoring and taking action on the issue.

“We are going to form a joint working team to see each other periodically, we are going to have periodic meetings, we are going to work together with Guatemala, with the countries of South America and Central America, that is what was really talked about and how we are going to support each other ”, Bárcena told the Mexican press after the meeting.

The new group should meet at the end of January. The minister added that the meeting discussed the importance of the economic relationship between Mexico and the United States and keeping border crossings open, in addition to how to address the structural causes that cause migration.

The meeting was motivated by an increase in the migration crisis, which led the United States to close border posts for a few days this month.

In fiscal year 2023, from October 2022 to September this year, American immigration authorities caught more than 3.2 million illegal immigrants at the southern border of the United States, surpassing the record of 2.7 million arrests in 2022.

At the moment, a caravan of more than 6 thousand immigrants from different countries, such as Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela and Haiti, is advancing from southern Mexico, with the aim of reaching American territory.