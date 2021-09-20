The United States and Mexico began on Sunday (19) a mass deportation of Haitian migrants who are camped under and around a bridge linking the two countries. According to the Associated Press agency, around 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, on three flights from the United States on Sunday, and Haiti reported that another six flights are expected to arrive on Tuesday (21).

About 12,000 people requesting refuge, mostly Haitians, are in the area below and beside a bridge in the Del Rio area of ​​Texas. Also according to the Associated Press, the United States plans to start seven daily deportation flights on Wednesday (22), four to Port-au-Prince and three to Cape Haitian.

Mexico also started the deportation of the campers: on Sunday night, part of the Haitians began to be taken by bus from Ciudad Acuña, from where they would be taken to Monterrey, in the north of the country, and to Tapachula, in the south, for later to be flown to Haiti.

Fox News reported that not all migrants in the bridge region will be sent back to Haiti. Many families are expected to respond to lawsuits in the United States, with trial dates to be set.

The images of the camp in the bridge region had great repercussions last week and represented the second major humanitarian constraint at the beginning of the administration of US President Joe Biden (the first was the images of the desperate flight of Afghans after the takeover of power in Afghanistan by the Taliban), which had its migration policies criticized by the republican opposition.