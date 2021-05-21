Today, Friday, statements were issued by the United States and Israel regarding the ceasefire between the Palestinians and the Israelis, which came into effect yesterday evening.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, today, that Israel is keen to maintain calm.

The Egyptian statement said that the two ministers also discussed “measures to facilitate the reconstruction of Gaza in the next stage.”

In turn, White House spokeswoman Jane Saki said, on Friday, that the United States has “strong guarantees” from “concerned parties” that it will abide by the ceasefire.

Yesterday evening, he announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached after an escalation that lasted 11 days.

Today, Friday, there was no violation of the ceasefire.