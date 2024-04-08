Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant discussed the need to adjust the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) operations in the Gaza Strip to prevent incidents such as the strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) volunteers. This is stated in statementpublished on April 8 by the press service of the American military department.

It is noted that the heads of the defense departments drew attention to the progress of the IDF’s review of the events of the attack on WCK volunteers and “discussed the need for procedural changes in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.” Gallant presented his American counterpart with “details regarding the withdrawal of troops” from parts of the Gaza Strip, as well as “the future of the Israeli campaign against” the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Austin and Galant also discussed the possibility of significantly increasing the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip during a telephone conversation.

The Pentagon chief announced US support for “the release of the hostages without any conditions,” and also expressed hope that, as a result of the ongoing negotiations, “a pause in the fighting will be achieved.” In addition, Austin declared the United States' “unwavering support for Israel in the face of threats posed by Iran and its proxies.”

Earlier, on April 4, it was reported that Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, during a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, expressed outrage after the Israeli army struck a convoy of the international humanitarian organization WCK, which killed seven humanitarian workers, including a US citizen. The head of the American department called for a quick and transparent investigation.

The IDF struck a WCK charity convoy on April 1. Among the dead were seven employees of this NGO from the UK, Australia, Poland, Palestine, as well as another with dual citizenship of the USA and Canada. They traveled in two armored vehicles with the WCK logo through the “de-conflict zone” of the enclave. This was agreed upon with the Israeli army. After the attack, the organization suspended work in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the same day called the incident a tragic incident and stressed that the IDF struck innocent people unintentionally. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a conversation with WCK founder José Andrés, apologized for the death of the organization's workers in the Gaza Strip. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed outrage at the death of seven WCK employees. He also called for continued protection of aid workers in the enclave.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7 last year, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.