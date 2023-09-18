The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, stated that he should release five Americans detained in the country this Monday (18), following an agreement with the USA, which made it possible to unfreeze international funds worth US$ 6 billion to the Iranian government.

The money was frozen as part of sanctions imposed for human rights violations and Iran’s nuclear program.

In return, Washington must also release five Iranian citizens who are imprisoned on American soil. The agreement was mediated by Qatar, which has assumed more diplomatic presence between the countries.

A source informed about the matter told Reuters this morning that “a Qatari plane is already on standby in Iran, waiting to transport five American citizens and two relatives, who will soon be released to Doha.”

The Iranian diplomat said the funds, which were blocked in South Korea after US sanctions on Iran were tightened in 2018, would be available to Tehran through Qatar, which received the transfer of the funds and assured that the money would be spent. in humanitarian goods.

Kanaani also said that two Iranians would return to the country, while two others would remain in the US, upon request. A detainee would join his family in a third country that was not announced.

According to ReutersDoha followed at least eight rounds of diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

The transfer of funds from Iran has come under fire from US Republicans, the agency said, who accuse Biden of making the deal a “ransom payment” for US prisoners.

The Americans who will be released are businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, Emad Sharqi, 59, and environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67. Last month, they were placed under house arrest. Two other detainees, whose identities were not revealed, were also already under house arrest.

The five Iranians to be released by the US are Mehrdad Moin-Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh and Kaveh Afrasiabi. The government said Afrasiabi would remain in the US after release.