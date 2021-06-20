The United States and Iran are getting closer and closer to closing the nuclear deal. This was announced yesterday by the Government of Tehran, after stating that all the documents necessary to reactivate the pact are ready, so that, despite the fact that “there are still major issues” pending, they hope that the next round of negotiations can be reached. a final agreement. The main Ayatollah negotiator and deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, explained that “indirect negotiations are difficult” and they must “work much more carefully to avoid misunderstandings.”

The parties to the agreement – the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia and Iran – have been meeting since April in a sixth round of negotiations in Vienna with indirect US participation to save the agreement, which promises Tehran a relief from sanctions in exchange for reducing its nuclear program. Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian envoy in the talks chaired by the European Union, pointed out that “a rapprochement on the reestablishment of the nuclear agreement is at hand, but is not yet finalized.”

It should be remembered that Iran has announced to date the withdrawal of its commitments on several of the points of the agreement, which has caused fear in the rest of the signatories of a possible collapse of the pact. However, the Persian authorities have consistently advocated that these steps can be reversed if Washington withdraws sanctions and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal, which it unilaterally abandoned in 2018, with former President Donald Trump at the helm, which led to Tehran. to intensify its nuclear activities.

The international community has shown concern in recent years, as Iran has already produced more than 2.4 kilograms highly enriched, specifically almost 60%. This purity is well above the 4% maximum set in the 2015 nuclear agreement, although it still remains for the 90% needed to make an atomic bomb.