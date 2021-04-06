Although the United States and Iran hold indirect dialogues, with the intermediation of the other signatory powers of the Iranian nuclear agreement of 2015, this Tuesday all the parties agreed on two working groups aimed at saving the nuclear agreement. The pact has been on the tightrope following Washington’s withdrawal in 2018 and subsequent breaches by Tehran. The US noted that the first day of talks was “constructive”, but warned that the process will be “long.”

It is a contest over which government will yield first. However, for now, there is a first step for the United States to return to the nuclear agreement and Iran to resume compliance with the historic pact, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

This is the largest compromise to date to restrict the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, which the West says could create an atomic weapon. It was signed in 2015, under the government of then President Barack Obama, and is backed by other powers, such as China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

This April 6 marked the return of negotiations, after three years of non-compliance. On the first day of talks in Vienna, although without the United States at the same table, all parties agreed to form two groups of experts: one focused on lifting the sanctions reimposed by the US government; and the other focused on Tehran’s resumption of commitments, such as enriched uranium limitations.

Precisely one of the greatest difficulties is that neither Washington nor Tehran have been willing to take the first step. “So far, the United States has not fulfilled the (presidential) campaign promise to rejoin the agreement. Therefore, this opportunity should not be wasted (…) If the United States lifts all sanctions, Iran will cease all corrective measures. “Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s representative to the United Nations, said Tuesday.

For their part, US government officials described the first approach as “constructive”, but also warned that the dialogue will be “long” and foresees “difficult parts in the process.”

“These discussions in Vienna, although we are not meeting directly with the Iranians, as we have said, it is a welcome step, it is a constructive step, it is a potentially useful step as we seek to determine what it is that the Iranians are willing to do to get back. compliance … And as a result, what we might need to do to get us back into compliance, “said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Since his campaign for the presidency, the current president Joe Biden has promised to return to his country to the nuclear pact, but also insists that he will lift the sanctions against the Iranian government when it ends with its breaches.

Russia, one of the signatory nations of the 2015 pact and intervening in this new round of talks, also estimates that the restoration of the agreement “will not happen immediately. It will take some time. How long? No one knows. Most importantly after Today’s meeting of the Joint Commission is that practical work has begun to achieve this goal, ”said the Russian envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, through his Twitter account.

As part of the conclusions of this first day, Tehran also made it clear that it will not negotiate anything other than what was already agreed in the agreement reached in 2015.

The Biden administration previously noted that it wants to build a “larger and stronger deal” that would address other issues, including Iran’s long-term nuclear program, its development of ballistic missiles, and its support for proxy forces around the world. Middle East.

What was agreed in the 2015 nuclear pact?

The key points of that pact focused on the fact that Iran would not produce highly enriched uranium during the 15 years following the signing of the agreement, would dispense with 98% of the nuclear material in its hands and would eliminate two thirds of the centrifuges installed in its atomic plants.

FILE – An Iranian flag at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to start work on a second reactor at the facility. November 10, 2019. © AFP / Atta Kenare

In return, the United Nations pledged to lift all sanctions imposed against Tehran, but with some caveats. Weapons sanctions would last for a period of five years and, in the case of ballistic missiles, for eight years. For its withdrawal, Iran had to comply with the “basic steps” of the agreement.

These determinations brought a satisfactory relationship for both parties, but brief.

What fractured the agreement until reaching the current negotiations?

The plan was breached by both parties. The main turning point occurred with the withdrawal of Washington from the agreement in 2018, promoted by then-President Donald Trump, who alleged violations of the Rohani Administration of the agreement.

Since August 2020, the then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced the reimposition of measures against the Islamic Republic. Last September, Trump unilaterally reinstated all international sanctions against the Islamic Republic, despite the fact that the majority of the members of the UN Security Council opposed it, considering that Washington had no right to appeal this measure after having abandoned the agreement. Other economic retaliations came in November.

Among the results, Washington sanctioned 50 Iranian banks and more than 700 people mainly related to the shipping industry, imposed sanctions on its energy sector, on oil-related transactions, a severe blow to the nuclear power from which much of its income comes. income.

FILE: An image released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows the atomic enrichment facilities of the Natanz nuclear power plant, about 300 kilometers south of Tehran, Iran, on November 4, 2019. © Iran Atomic Energy Organization / Via AFP

Also to the transactions of foreign financial institutions with the Central Bank of Iran and Iranian financial institutions, to the provision of specialized financial messaging services to the Central Bank of Iran and Iranian financial institutions.

It also canceled the authorization for foreign entities under the control of the United States to carry out activities with Tehran or persons subject to the jurisdiction of that Government, among other measures.

President Hassan Rohani warned the United States not to “play with the lion’s tail” and responded with an increase in uranium refining. Initially, to 4.5% and, more recently, in January, it increased it to 20%, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These are levels well above what was agreed: 3.67%, although still far from the 90% that is needed to produce an atomic weapon.

In addition, the IAEA assured that the Islamic Republic had 2,967.8 kilos of enriched uranium, ten times more than what was initially allowed in the international agreement. In addition, a small part – 17.6 kilos – was enriched up to 20% purity.

Iran pushes for results ahead of its presidential elections

The sanctions continue to heavily impact the Iranian economy. Since they were announced, the rial has lost 80% of its value in the last year and the exchange rate with the dollar has tripled since the announcement of President Trump.

The situation has even led to strong protests against the Iranian authorities over the fall of its currency.

FILE – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a speech in Tehran, Iran, on February 10, 2021. © Presidency of Iran / Via AFP

Now, months later, with the United States under the government of Joe Biden, Iran is pressing for the withdrawal of all approvals against it without conditions. Two days before restarting indirect talks in Vienna, he warned that he does not accept a gradual lifting of sanctions as the United States has proposed.

The Rohani Administration, suffocated by an economic collapse, tries to press for an agreement before the presidential elections of its country, next June.

Diplomats participating in the round of talks said the talks would last at least several weeks.

With Reuters, AP, AFP and EFE