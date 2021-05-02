Iran will hand over four American citizens accused of espionage to the United States as part of a detainee exchange between countries. Such an agreement is reported by RIA News citing the Lebanese TV channel al-Mayadeen.

“Washington will release four Iranian detainees. In exchange, Iran will release four Americans accused of espionage in the interests of American intelligence, ”the Lebanese TV channel said, citing Iranian sources.

According to al-Mayadeen, the Iranians detained in the United States helped bypass the embargo imposed on Iran.

Earlier it was reported about Washington’s readiness to lift some sanctions against Tehran in order to force Iran to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on its nuclear program. White House spokesman Jen Psaki called the debate over the fate of the Iranian nuclear deal “encouraging”.