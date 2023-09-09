White House: Biden and Modi agree to expand defense partnership in space

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to expand their defense partnership in space, as well as in the field of artificial intelligence. This was stated in a post on website White House.

As emphasized, the politicians reaffirmed their “commitment to deepening and diversifying the key defense partnership between the United States and India.” We are talking about expanding cooperation between countries in space, as well as in the field of artificial intelligence and accelerating interaction in military production.

The white paper indicated that Joe Biden welcomed India’s request for the purchase of 31 General Atomics MQ-9B strike UAVs.