Tensions continue in the Red Sea. The United States and the Houthis again exchanged missile launches; Washington launched several attacks against anti-ship ballistic missiles after claiming that the group was preparing a launch that posed a threat to merchant ships. On the other hand, the White House announced that it plans to put the Houthis back on the terrorism list, a status that had been removed to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.
