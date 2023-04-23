The United States withdrew its embassy staff in Khartoum, followed by France, which launched an operation to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, where bloody fighting between the army and paramilitaries has entered its second week.

Violence in this northeast African country of around 45 million people erupted on April 15 between the army of General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto ruler since the 2021 coup, and his rival, General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR).

The violent clashes take place essentially in Khartoum, the capital, and in the region of Darfur, in the west of the country. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 420 people have died and 3,700 have been injured so far.

The violence has also displaced tens of thousands of people to other states in Sudan or neighboring Chad and Egypt, and prompted several countries to launch operations to evacuate their citizens.

France has launched a “rapid evacuation operation”, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday. The operation also includes citizens of other European countries and allies.

Hours earlier, US President Joe Biden declared that Washington had evacuated its government personnel from Khartoum with helicopters and temporarily suspended operations at its embassy.

About 100 people, including several diplomats, were evacuated by helicopter, said a senior State Department official, John Bass. There are still hundreds of other US citizens in the country whose evacuation is not planned “at this time”.

Turkey also announced that it planned to evacuate its citizens from the country on Sunday by land or through a third country, the foreign ministry announced on Saturday.

– Stores burned down –

The fierce fighting between the forces of the two generals in power does not cease and makes the evacuation work difficult.

A powerful explosion took place on Sunday in the Kafuri neighborhood of northern Khartoum, near a mosque that had been designated as a meeting point for Turkish civilians. The evacuation operation had to be postponed.

Clashes and shootings are getting worse in the capital and surroundings, according to testimonies given to AFP. Fighter planes fly over the area while paramilitary armor advances.

The attacks have already destroyed or forced the closure of “72% of hospitals” in the combat zones, the doctors’ union warned.

In the streets, clashes leave their traces. Light poles are lying on the ground, while some burnt-out stores continue to exhale plumes of smoke.

Saudi Arabia was the first country to evacuate its citizens (91) on Saturday, along with others from around sixty countries. All arrived in Jeddah, a Saudi port city on the shores of the Red Sea.

For researcher Hamid Jalafallah, “asking for safe corridors to evacuate foreigners without at the same time asking for an end to the war would be terrible”.

“International actors will carry less weight when they leave the country: do what you can to leave safely, but don’t leave the Sudanese behind without protection,” he appealed.

– Fear of the inhabitants –

In Khartoum, population 5 million people, the conflict has left civilians terrified in their homes. Many leave only in search of food or to escape and fear an escalation of violence after the foreigners leave.

Stuck between fighting, they lack water and electricity, while food reserves are running low. Internet and telephone networks work intermittently.

The first evacuation was possible due to the decline of fighting on Friday, the first day of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The army and FAR announced a ceasefire separately, but later accused each other of violating the truce.

The two sides are also locked in an information war and it is impossible to know who controls the country’s airports and what condition they are in after being the scene of intense fighting.

The dispute between Burhan and Daglo arose over plans to integrate the FAR into the regular army, a key requirement of the agreement to restore democracy in Sudan following the military coup that overthrew autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The World Food Program has warned that millions could starve due to violence in Africa’s third-largest country, where a third of the population needs help.