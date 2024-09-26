Thursday, September 26, 2024, 08:39











With everything ready for a ground invasion, diplomacy is trying to find a temporary ceasefire that will help reach an agreement that will restore calm to the border between Lebanon and Israel. The United States and France are leading a proposal for a cessation of hostilities that has the support of their European allies and Arab countries. It proposes a 21-day pause to give a chance to negotiations and try to extend it even to Gaza. Sources close to the process assured Sky News that the response could come “in a matter of hours.”

This diplomatic step comes after four days of intense bombing in Lebanon that left more than 600 dead, thousands wounded, 90,000 new internally displaced and a militia like Hezbollah without a military leadership due to the blows of Israeli intelligence. One of the main objectives is to avoid a total escalation at a regional level, since in the fight on Lebanese soil Iran, the creator and financier of Hezbollah, is in the shadows.

“It is time for an agreement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures security and allows civilians to return to their homes,” President Biden said in a joint statement with President Emmanuel Macron. “The exchange of fire since October 7, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict and harm to civilians.”

The proposal is being received with caution, as the United States has been unable to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza for a year. Added to this is the fact that, as has been seen in the Strip, the final word is up to Benjamin Netanyahu, not Joe Biden. The Israeli prime minister has been dismissing all the proposals from Washington and introducing last-minute changes that have made an agreement impossible and kept the conflict open and the captives in the hands of Hamas.

Before boarding a plane to New York, where he will take part in the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu gave the green light to contacts with the United States, but made it clear that he will not stop his attacks against Hezbollah and will only negotiate “under fire,” reported the Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahro.