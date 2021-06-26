The United States, the EU (European Union) and Canada have indicated a possible review of sanctions against Venezuela. In a joint statement released on Friday (June 25, 2021), the governments say that they are “willing to review sanctions policies based on significant progress in a comprehensive negotiation”.

O release is signed by Antony J. Blinken, US Secretary of State; Josep Borrel, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy; and Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

Governments say that a “peaceful solution” that originates from the “Venezuelan people themselves”. They call for all political prisoners to be released and for political parties to have independence. They also claim that it is necessary to restore Venezuelan institutions.

“We call for electoral conditions that meet international standards for democracy, starting with local and regional elections scheduled for November 2021.”

The communiqué marks a shift in the way the international community was dealing with the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. In 2019, when Juan Guaidó, an opponent of President Nicolás Maduro, declared himself president, the United States was one of the first countries to recognize Guaidó. At the time, the US president was Republican Donald Trump,

Also in 2019, the United States intensified sanctions on Venezuela. Since then, the Contact Group, formed by countries in Europe and the Americas, has been trying to find new alternatives to solve the crisis in the Andean country.

In May 2021, Maduro stated that he was willing to talk to Guaidó. “Now Guaidó wants to sit with me. I agree, with the help of the European Union, the government of Norway, the Contact Group, whenever, wherever and however they wish”.

Venezuela’s last presidential elections were in 2018. This year, the country will have a new election to elect governors and mayors. It is this election that is cited as an opportunity for the review of sanctions by the US, EU and Canadian governments.

The communiqué also said governments remain committed to helping Venezuela overcome its humanitarian crisis. “And we welcome a new agreement among all political actors in Venezuela to allow unrestricted access to humanitarian assistance, to include critical food, medicine and aid supplies to covid-19”

