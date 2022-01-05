The chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the United States Senate, Bob Menéndez, a British congressman and a MEP asked this Tuesday (4) in Washington to investigate “the commercial practices” of the Brazilian meat company JBS.

In a joint statement, Menéndez, British lawmaker Ian Liddell-Grainger and the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Norbert Lins, expressed “growing concern” with the business practices of JBS, its parent company J&F Investimentos and its subsidiaries in Europe and the United States.

Therefore, they ask their respective countries to “conduct legal and coordinated investigations” to ensure that “the company is forced to operate within expected standards of finance, business and environmental conduct”.

They also urge authorities to “examine JBS’ antitrust and anti-competitive practices and assess whether the company’s abuses could permanently damage food supply chains.”

On Monday, the government of Joe Biden unveiled a plan to increase competition in the meat industry, dominated by a handful of big companies, including JBS, which it accuses of raising consumer prices and reducing producer income.

The statement by the three legislators states that over the past decade JBS has participated in criminal activities and “pleading guilty to 1,500 acts of bribery” in Brazil, “violations in antitrust pricing” and “violating the law on corrupt practices in of the United States”, in addition to not having yet paid “billions of dollars in fines”.

The lawmakers, surprised that their founders Wesley and Joesley Batista continue to be majority shareholders “despite having been criminally convicted in Brazil”, accuse the company of “obtaining cattle from farms that contributed to deforestation”.

Considered the meatpacker in Latin America, JBS is present in 15 countries with more than 400 production units on five continents, according to the company’s official website, in which it claims to carry out several programs to develop sustainable production models and protect and restore forests.

