After a summit in Paris of the so-called E3, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which was joined by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, via videoconference, the group issued a joint statement in which it urged the Government of Iran to allow inspections of its nuclear program to save the agreement signed in 2015. Tehran announced that starting next week it will block access to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if Washington does not remove the sanctions against it earlier.

World powers are trying to salvage the nuclear deal signed with Iran in 2015. The pact, which is primarily aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, has been unraveling since Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the plan in 2018. And in response, the Islamic Republic has been failing to fulfill several of its commitments on reducing uranium enrichment.

This February 18, the Foreign Ministers of the so-called E3, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, urged Iran to continue allowing the United Nations nuclear inspections to save the accord and cool global tensions over Iran’s atomic ambitions.

“With regard to Iran, E3 and the United States expressed their shared fundamental security interest in defending the nuclear non-proliferation regime and ensuring that Iran can never develop a nuclear weapon,” the French foreign ministers said in a statement. Germany and the United Kingdom, and the head of American diplomacy.

The statement came a few days after the ultimatum issued by Tehran was carried out. The Iranian Government has set a deadline of February 23 for the new US Executive, under President Joe Biden, to begin to reverse the sanctions left by his predecessor. Otherwise, Iran will take the biggest step yet to violate the agreement: banning short-notice inspections by the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Threat from Iran threatens US return to nuclear pact

With its ultimatum, Iran tries to put pressure on the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, who promised to return his country to the agreement.

On Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rohani said he hopes the new administration in Washington will not only rejoin the pact, but also lift sanctions against his country, while maintaining the threat of banning inspections at its plants. nuclear.

“Instead of sophistry and holding Iran accountable, E3 and the European Union must live up to their own commitments and demand an end to Trump’s legacy of economic terrorism against Iran. Our corrective measures are a response to the US violations. . and E3. Eliminate the cause if you fear the effect, “said Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, through his Twitter account.

Instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran, E3 / EU must abide by own commitments & demand an end to Trump’s legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran Our remedial measures are a response to US / E3 violations. Remove the cause if you fear the effect We’ll follow ACTION w / action. – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 18, 2021

But the United States would not give in to pressure. On February 7, Biden warned Tehran that it will not lift sanctions until it stops enriching uranium.

Furthermore, at the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned the Iranian government that it is “playing with fire” and could jeopardize efforts to regain the United States as a signatory.

“We are the ones who have kept this agreement alive in recent years, and now it is a matter of supporting the United States to get back on the path towards the agreement,” Maas said at the end of the meeting in Paris.

Trump’s sanctions, Iran’s failures in response and his new threats have the pact on the tightrope.

On January 4, the Islamic Republic began to fulfill its threat to enrich uranium up to 20%, a level well above the 3.67% of the limits established in the pact signed with the powers about six years ago. It is thus also close to the 90% enrichment that is suitable for producing atomic weapons.

Faced with the conflict of pressure and warnings between the parties involved, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the president of the European Council spoke with the Iranian president this week to try to end the diplomatic confrontation.

The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency is scheduled to travel to Iran this weekend to find a solution that will allow the agency to continue with the inspections.

French government sources indicated that if, despite this visit, the Rouhani government continues with its intentions to suspend the inspections, then there will be a firm response against Tehran.

With Reuters, AP and EFE