In a statement, countries say that the Hamas group offers nothing but terror and bloodshed to the Palestinians

Leaders from France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States expressed support for Israel this Monday (9.Oct.2023) and condemned Hamas for its “terrorist actions”. The countries said the group does not represent the Palestinian people and pledged to support the Jewish State against the extremist group’s offensive. Read the completein English (PDF – 122 kB).

In joint statement issued by world leaders, including President Emmanuel Macron (France), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Germany), Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Italy), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (United Kingdom) and President Joe Biden (United States), they pledged to support Israel in its self-defense efforts and in “protection of his people”.

“Let us be clear that Hamas’ terrorist actions have no justification, no legitimacy and must be universally condemned. There is never justification for terrorism”, says an excerpt from the document. They also said that this is not the time for any “Party hostile to Israel” Take advantage of attacks to gain advantages.

The statement cites the attacks by the extremist group Hamas that began on Saturday morning (Oct 7), including the death of more than 200 people at the Universo Paralello electronic music festival, near the Gaza Strip, and the kidnapping of “elderly women, children and entire families, who are now being held hostage.”

This Monday (9.Oct), Hamas threatened to execute Israeli hostages in retaliation for every Israeli attack that hits civilian targets in Gaza without prior warning. The statement was made by Abu Obaida, spokesman for the organization’s military wing, in statements broadcast on the channel Al Jazeera.

In the coming days, countries stated that they will remain “united and coordinated” as allies and “friends” of Israel to guarantee its defense. They stated that they recognized the “legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people”but that Hamas does not represent these aspirations and only contributes to “more terror and bloodshed”.

Learn more about the war in Israel:

the extremist group Hamas launched a unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnapping of soldiers and civilians;

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attacks in official note published (8.out) on its website;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared (8.out) war on Hamas and spoke of to destroy the group;

world leaders like Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities made the same;

Iran and Hezbollah celebrated the action of Hamas;

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, determined on Monday (Oct 9) a “complete siege” to the Gaza Strip;

Lula called Hamas’ attacks on “terrorism” but relativized the episode;

1 Brazilian got hurt and 2 are missing in Israel, says Itamaraty ;

there will be an operation by the Lula government to repatriate Brazilians in areas hit by attacks;

Israeli Embassy in Brazil called Hamas of “branch” of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, also pronounced and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro (PL) repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

UNDERSTAND – know what Hamas is and the history of the conflict with Israel;

ANALYSIS – Conflict is between Iran and Israel and climbing potential it is uncertain;

OPINION – Hamas-Iran relationship is an obstacle to peace, writes Claudio Lottenberg ;

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS – look images of war .

WAR MAP

UNDERSTAND WHAT HAMAS IS