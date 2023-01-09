The United States, Germany and France announced last week that they will send unprecedented equipment to Ukraine, which had not yet been provided since the Russian invasion. The movement indicates that the conflict, which will complete a year in February, may be about to escalate.

For the first time since February 2022, the US has secured the deployment of Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles. Germany, for its part, will send 40 Marder armored vehicles, of its own manufacture. Together, through NATO, the Western military alliance, the two countries will also cede Patriot anti-aircraft systems. Two days before the announcement by the US and Germany, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, had already confirmed to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, that his country will send light combat vehicles to Ukraine.

“The importance of the Patriots is given by the significant improvement in anti-aircraft defense. Armored vehicles, in turn, are essential for offensive operations,” pointed out Paulo Roberto Gomes da Silva Filho, colonel of the Army Reserve Cavalry and master in defense and strategy studies at the National Defense University in Beijing.

“The decision by NATO countries to send equipment to Ukraine means a step change in support for Ukraine. It will be an important support if the Ukrainians really launch an offensive at the end of winter, beginning of spring in the south and east of the country”, highlighted Filho.

The expert predicted that in the coming months, we will see Ukraine trying to drive the Russians out of its territory at the same time that the invaders are expected to try to completely conquer the four annexed provinces in the second half of 2022.

support from the west

The White House reported a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “share views on Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine”. According to the note, Biden and Scholz expressed their determination to “continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as necessary”.

“The armored vehicles can carry mechanized infantry into battle in support of offensive and defensive operations,” said Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.

In recent months, the German Chancellor, reluctant to hand over offensive weapons to Ukraine, has defended the need not to make decisions alone, but to coordinate actions with other NATO allies.

Despite advances in the offer from the West, however, Filho recalled that “the main battle tanks, the so-called tanks, items that are difficult to replace, such as the German Leopards and the American Abrams, even though they were requested by the Ukrainians, have not yet been supplied” .

russian drive

At the same time that the West organizes to increase Ukraine’s defense, Russia does not seem close to giving a truce. The country led by Vladimir Putin was even considered the world’s biggest risk for 2023, according to Eurasia, one of the largest risk consultancies in the world.

The group assessed that Putin has little to lose from further escalation against the West and Ukraine, inflicting even more suffering on the Ukrainian people. “A humiliated Russia will go from being a global player to the most dangerous rogue state in the world, posing a serious threat to the security of Europe, the United States and beyond,” the report described.

On December 30, Putin declared that the offensive in the neighboring country will continue in 2023 and that it will count on a rapprochement with China. “Against the context of unprecedented pressure and provocation from the West, we are defending our positions and principles,” Putin said, before announcing that he wants to “enhance cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China.” According to him, “coordination between Moscow and Beijing on the international stage (…) serves the creation of a just world order based on international law.”