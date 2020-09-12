The US and European international locations have an interest within the Russian vaccine in opposition to coronavirus: the Russian Direct Funding Fund (RDIF) receives gives from them to collectively produce the home drug Sputnik V. This was introduced by the top of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev in an interview with the Brazilian media. TASS…

“We are actually being approached by individuals in Europe and the US with a proposal to create partnerships for vaccine manufacturing. They lastly understood how our vaccine is completely different, ”mentioned Dmitriev. He specified that non-public firms and funding funds are displaying curiosity within the Russian drug. He didn’t specify which of them.

“I am unable to say extra but, however bulletins may be anticipated within the subsequent two weeks,” mentioned the top of the RDIF. In his opinion, a “marketing campaign to slander the picture of the Russian drug” has been launched within the West. He additionally added that nobody talks concerning the risks of different vaccines.

Earlier, scientists from China confirmed the effectiveness of the Russian drug Triazavirin in opposition to COVID-19.

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin introduced the registration of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Middle. The manufacturing of the drug was launched on August 15, and on September 8, the Ministry of Well being introduced that the primary batch of the Sputnik V vaccine had been launched into civil circulation. The primary to obtain the vaccination might be medical doctors and residents in danger.