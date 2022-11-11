The European Union, the United States, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore and the United Kingdom signed this Friday (11) a joint declaration by Energy Importers and Exporters on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.

The signatories of the pact, signed during the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), which takes place in Egypt, pledged to adopt “immediate measures” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production and consumption of fossil energy.

“Every fraction of a degree counts in our fight to preserve our planet for future generations. Working together to tackle methane, we can reduce global warming by 0.1% by mid-century,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The signatories commit to working towards the creation of an international fossil energy market that minimizes methane and CO2 emissions throughout the value chain to the greatest extent possible, while working to progressively reduce fuel consumption. fossils.

Reducing emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases from the fossil energy sector also improves energy security, through the reduction of flaring, ventilation and avoidable leaks that waste natural gas, highlighted the vice president of the Executive of the bloc, responsible for the European Green Pact, Frans Timmermans.

According to the Dutch politician, “the energy sector offers great potential for faster results by detecting and quickly repairing leaks and limiting ventilation and combustion”.

The commission added that these measures will also improve citizens’ health by eliminating black carbon and other associated air pollutants.

This agreement is a continuation of the launch of the Global Commitment on Methane, signed at COP26, with the aim of reducing collective anthropogenic methane emissions by at least 30% between 2020 and 2030.

“The EU and the US launched the Global Commitment on Methane at COP26 last year, and more than 100 partners have joined us. Now, we have to go ahead and get those reductions. We need more major emitters to join us,” Timmermans said.

The Global Commitment on Methane is an essential strategy to reduce short-term warming and keep the 1.5 degree increase in global temperature within reach.

Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson recalled that the European Union has already proposed legislation to reduce harmful methane emissions in the energy sector, and indicated that it hopes to work with international partners to “intensify efforts”.

“Reducing emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases from the fossil energy sector will help us to strengthen our energy security”, said the representative of the Community Executive.

In a speech at COP27, US President Joe Biden said this Friday that “the United States is acting and everyone has to act” in the fight against climate change and commented that “if coal can be financed in developing countries , there is no reason not to finance green energy”.

“To bend the emissions curve, all countries have to act. At this meeting, we must renew and elevate our climate ambitions. The US is acting, everyone has to act. It is a duty and responsibility of global leadership. Countries that are in a position to help should be helping developing countries so they can make decisive climate decisions,” Biden said.