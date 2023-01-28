The partnership’s goal is to expand the use of AI in agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, weather and the power grid.

The United States and the European Commission announced on Friday (27.jan.2023) an agreement to improve and expand the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture, health, emergency response, weather forecasting and the electrical grid.

“This collaborative effort will drive responsible advances in AI to address key global challenges with a model of co-development and integrated research to deliver benefits to our societies.,” US Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. Here’s the full of the document (56 KB).

AI modeling is made up of machine learning algorithms, which use data to make logical decisions. The initiative will give governments access to more detailed and higher volume artificial intelligence models to improve the speed and efficiency of government operations and services.

“Together, we are confident that the results of our research will extend beyond our partnership to benefit other international partners and the global scientific community.”, concluded Sullivan.

Earlier, a high-ranking US government official told the Reuters that this is the 1st agreement between the countries covering several sectors. Previous partnerships were limited to specific areas, such as security, for example.

He explained that joint models will be built, but maintaining data security. “The US data is in the US and the European data is there, but we can build a model that talks to the European and US data, because the more data and the more diverse it is, the better the model.“, he spoke.