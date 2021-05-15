The draft ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, which is being developed, envisages monitoring by the United States and Egypt over the observance of the ceasefire regime. This was reported on May 14 by the TV channel Al arabiya with reference to our own sources.

According to them, at present, the American and Egyptian have presented separately negotiating, with the former with the Israelis, and the latter with the groups in Gaza.

“The parties are discussing a long-term ceasefire with a written commitment not to escalate in the future. The ceasefire project includes the US-Egyptian monitoring of the ceasefire, the reconstruction of Gaza and permission to import construction materials there, ”the channel’s interlocutors said.

It is noted that the Egyptian mediation has not yet yielded results, but the emissaries of Cairo are going to return to Tel Aviv to present a new preliminary draft of the truce.

As told TASS a diplomatic source in Cairo, Egypt is currently proposing a temporary truce, during which it is possible to provide assistance to the wounded, as well as to work out a permanent ceasefire agreement.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that the Palestinian movement Hamas announced to the mediators that it was ready for a truce with Israel and called the ceasefire regime a key requirement for de-escalation.

In connection with the aggravation of the conflict in the Middle East, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, May 16.