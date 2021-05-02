US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis, expressed Washington’s solidarity with Prague and announced Russia’s readiness to respond to Russia’s “destabilizing” actions in a European country. It is reported by TASS…

“Secretary of State Blinken underlined US solidarity with the Czech Republic in its bold response to Russia’s subversive and deadly actions on Czech soil. Secretary of State Blinken and Prime Minister Babis agreed on the need for further unity and determination in response to Russia’s destabilizing actions, ”the US Department of State said in a press release.

The press service also said that the exclusion of the Russian state corporation Rosatom from the bidders for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant and a significant reduction in the presence of Russian intelligence in Prague “increased the security of the Czech Republic and NATO.”

At the end of April, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed the opinion that the Czech Republic was a hostage of US policy towards Moscow.

The Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. Then Russia and the Czech Republic exchanged the expulsion of diplomats and decided to equalize the number of employees of the embassies.

Earlier, the Czech Minister of Justice Maria Benesova said that the Czech Republic has several versions of the explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014, while she refused to voice them. However, after that, First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek denied this information and said that law enforcement officers are developing the only possible version of what happened, according to which it is the employees of the Russian GRU who are involved in the explosions.