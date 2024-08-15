Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/15/2024 – 15:52

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Gustavo Petro of Colombia have come out in defense of an idea put forward by Lula two weeks after the controversial election. For the opposition, the proposal is “disrespectful”: “The election has already happened”. After President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva suggested this Thursday (15/08) new elections in Venezuela as a solution to the impasse in which the country finds itself, the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, came out in defense of the proposal.

Both Nicolás Maduro, the current Venezuelan leader, and the opposition claimed victory at the polls in the election held on July 28. However, Maduro, despite international pressure, has so far refused to show the electoral records (a type of ballot paper) that would prove his supposed reelection.

Speaking this Thursday on Radio T, in Curitiba (PR), Lula stressed that he still does not recognize Maduro’s victory.

“He knows that he owes an explanation to Brazilian society and to the world, he knows that,” said Lula, before speculating about possible solutions to the crisis, such as the formation of a coalition government or the holding of new elections monitored by international observers. “If he [Maduro] If you have common sense, you could try to make an appeal to the people of Venezuela, perhaps even call for new elections, establish criteria for the participation of all candidates, create a supra-partisan electoral committee, so that everyone can participate.”

Moments later, in a post on the social network X, Petro endorsed the holding of “new free elections” and “total guarantees for political action”, as well as “general national and international amnesty” and the suspension of “all sanctions against Venezuela”.

“A political solution for Venezuela that brings peace and prosperity to its people depends on Nicolás Maduro,” Petro said.

Petro and Lula form a duo by proposing an alliance with the opposition

Echoing Lula, Petro also suggested the creation of a “national front” for Venezuela, like the one that existed in Colombia in the 20th century, when liberals and conservatives alternated in power between 1958 and 1974. The alliance managed to remove General Gustavo Rojas from power, who wanted to remain as perpetual head of state.

“The experience of the Colombian National Front is an experience that, used temporarily, can help in a definitive solution,” Petro wrote.

As the country that has absorbed the most Venezuelans worldwide – 2.8 million – Colombia is one of the countries most interested in resolving the crisis in Venezuela, which has already led to more than 7.7 million people leaving the country, according to data from the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations body.

Mexico and opposition reject proposal for new elections

Mexico, which until recently was part of a group with Brazil and Colombia to try to negotiate a way out of the crisis in Venezuela, rejected the proposal for new elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he did not consider the idea “prudent.”

“Let’s see what the court [Supremo Tribunal de Justiça, acionado por Maduro] decides. I don’t think it’s wise for us from outside, a foreign government, whoever it may be, to give our opinion on something that should be resolved by the Venezuelans,” Obrador said in a press conference.

Although he has yet to recognize Maduro’s victory, the Mexican president once again criticized the fact that governments and international organizations, such as the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, have recognized the victory of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

“There are principles and we want to have good relations with all peoples, and it is not just a question of governments, it is a question of peoples (…). Let’s see what they resolve in the electoral process, but from the beginning of the case it was clear that there is a very biased attitude”, he stated.

Still, Obrador denied he was supporting either side, reaffirming that the Mexican Constitution prohibits intervention in other countries’ affairs.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was barred from running in the elections against Maduro and supported González, also rejected Lula’s proposal.

“Questioning what happened on July 28, for me, is a lack of respect for Venezuelans (…). Popular sovereignty must be respected,” he told Argentine and Chilean journalists via video conference.

“The election has already happened,” he said. “Venezuelan society expressed itself in very adverse conditions, amid fraud, and we still managed to win.”

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday, the president’s special adviser for international affairs, Celso Amorim, defended the proposal, arguing that whoever won two weeks ago would win again. According to Amorim, the idea was first put forward by a foreign country, which he did not wish to identify.

“I think the curious thing about new elections is that both could easily accept that if they say they won, they would win again,” he said.

