The national security advisors of the United States, Jake Sullivan, and China, Wang Yi, met this weekend in Malta, in a meeting kept in the utmost secret until its conclusion. Both senior officials have held “sincere, substantial and constructive” talks to discuss issues that have included the war in Ukraine, according to statements from both governments. The two great economic powers have been trying to stabilize their complicated relations for months, after a period of almost absolute freezing, but their deep antagonism remains.

Sullivan and Wang Yi met for a total of twelve hours in various sessions over Saturday and Sunday, according to a senior US official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Some progress has been made: Washington has seen “limited” signs that China will allow some communications between the two countries’ militaries. Until now there had been no type of dialogue, which, in the opinion of the United States, could lead to some incident triggering a crisis with unforeseeable consequences.

According to the aforementioned source, Sullivan raised his government’s concern about China’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine and about Beijing’s military pressure on Taiwan, which has denounced the overflight of dozens of Chinese military planes in its exclusion zone. air this week. For his part, Wang Yi warned that the island is the “first red line that should not be crossed” in the relationship.

The two countries have held an intense series of contacts since a first meeting in Vienna in May between Sullivan and Wang Yi, also kept secret until the last moment. That meeting marked a turning point in bilateral relations, which plummeted after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon over its territorial waters in early February, which it blamed for espionage functions.

Since then, a whole cast of representatives of the United States Government have traveled to Beijing, on an almost monthly basis: in June, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In July, the visitor was Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The head of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, concluded her tour just two weeks ago. But these movements of US officials have not been reciprocated, at least so far, by the Chinese side.

Xi refrained from traveling to New Delhi for the G-20 summit chaired by India the previous week, which prevented a face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden, who for months has assured that he will meet with his counterpart and who declared himself “disappointed” by the absence. The White House’s own National Security Council indicated, in statements prior to the meeting of the world’s main economies, that it still does not know whether the Chinese leader will attend, as Washington wishes, the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum ( APEC, scheduled for November in San Francisco.

Both leaders had met last year on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali (Indonesia) to straighten out the bilateral relationship. They then agreed to take steps to manage their rivalry and restore mutual trust. But the hot air balloon incident temporarily blew up those plans.

The two countries compete in almost every aspect, from technological leadership to military power, including economic and diplomatic weight. Both differ diametrically on issues such as the situation in Taiwan. China considers that island of democratic government and ideologically aligned with Washington, an inalienable part of its territory, and does not renounce using force to achieve unification. The United States stipulates that Taiwan’s status is unresolved. Although he insists that he does not support the island’s independence, and maintains a “strategic ambiguity” about whether he would come to its aid militarily in the event of an attack, he has rapidly intensified his ties with it, especially since the term of the previous president, Donald Trump.

At the same time, the economies of the United States and China are closely intertwined in a trade relationship of more than half a trillion dollars annually. The United States insists that it wants to manage the relationship in a “responsible” way, to collaborate with China on issues of mutual interest – climate change, for example – and manage its differences, so as to prevent disagreements from leading to undesired consequences. .

In a statement distributed by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has indicated that at the Malta meeting both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges – language that could open the door to Xi’s presence at the APEC summit – and to maintain bilateral consultations on key issues on which both governments diverge: issues of the Asia-Pacific region, maritime affairs and foreign policy.

For its part, in another statement, the White House noted that both parties are “committed to maintaining this strategic channel of communication and continuing high-level contacts and consultations in key areas in the coming months.”

Both countries made specific mention of Taiwan: Wang warned that the island is “the first red line that should not be crossed in relations between China and the United States.” For his part, Sullivan highlighted the “importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

The Malta meeting came amid rumors about the disappearance of Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who has not been seen in public in the last two weeks and whom Washington suspects may have been subject to a purge. He would be the second minister summarily relieved this summer, after then-Foreign Minister Qin Gang was replaced by Wang after just a few months in office. A senior American figure who spoke on condition of anonymity indicated that the matter was not addressed in these conversations.

