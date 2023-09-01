Pentagon says US, Chinese military hold rare meeting in Fiji

The head of the US Army’s Indo-Pacific Command, John Aquilino, recently held a rare meeting with Chinese representatives. This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder. RIA News.

As specified in the ministry, the conversation took place in mid-August at a military conference in Fiji. “Admiral Aquilino, head of the Indo-Pacific Command, recently met with representatives of the PRC,” the ministry said. The spokesman did not disclose details.

Ryder pointed out that Washington will “pursue open channels of communication” with China.

