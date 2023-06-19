US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang informed this Sunday during their meeting in Beijing that they will meet again soon in Washington, as part of the lines of communication that both powers want to keep open.

The US State Department said in a statement that the meeting between Blinken and Qin, which lasted more than five hours, was a “sincere, substantial and constructive” conversation.

“The secretary invited Foreign Minister Qin to Washington for further talks and they agreed to schedule a reciprocal visit at a time convenient for both of them,” said US diplomat spokesman Matthew Miller.

During the meeting in Beijing, Blinken emphasized “the importance of diplomacy and keeping communication channels open at all levels to reduce the risk of miscalculations,” added the spokesperson.

The head of US diplomacy also raised “a number of troubling issues” with his Chinese counterpart, as well as “opportunities” on which Washington and Beijing can cooperate.

“The Secretary made it clear that the United States will always defend the interests and values ​​of the American people and will work with our partners and allies to advance a vision of a free world that upholds a rules-based international order,” Miller explained.

Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit aimed at smoothing out differences between the United States and China after months of tensions over the war in Ukraine, the situation in Taiwan and the trade battle between the two powers.

This is the first visit by a US Secretary of State to the Asian giant since Mike Pompeo’s in 2018.

The meeting in Beijing between Qin and Blinken ended around 20:00 (local time, 9:00 GMT), after lasting five and a half hours, according to journalists from the Chinese state press, who accompanied the meeting.

After the meeting, the heads of diplomacy of the two powers shared a “working dinner”, according to some Chinese reporters on their social networks.

Shortly after the meeting began, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying expressed on Twitter her hope that Blinken’s visit “redirects the China-US relationship back to what the two presidents agreed in Bali “, in Indonesia, where Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of a G20 summit last November.

Today’s meeting came after Qin and Blinken exchanged disapprovals last Wednesday during a phone conversation that marked the first high-level bilateral contact in months.

At the time, the Chinese minister urged the US to cease its efforts to harm China’s sovereign security and development interests “in the name of competition”.

For his part, Blinken urged Qin for efforts by China to “keep the lines of communication open” to avoid a conflict.